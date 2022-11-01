Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report released on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $132.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day moving average is $135.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

