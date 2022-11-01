Brokers Offer Predictions for Roper Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roper Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $14.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.55. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $14.11 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $414.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $501.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

