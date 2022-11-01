KeyCorp Weighs in on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $12.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.75. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $11.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ODFL opened at $274.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

