DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.
The Shyft Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $805.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $54.50.
The Shyft Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.
About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.
