DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $805.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 391,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,566 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

