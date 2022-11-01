FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issued By KeyCorp

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Materialise in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Materialise’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Materialise alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materialise Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $625.49 million, a PE ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 0.77. Materialise has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.