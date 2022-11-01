FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Cut by Analyst

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Airlines in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAVE. Melius assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

