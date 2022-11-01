Brokers Issue Forecasts for S&P Global Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $11.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.31. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

NYSE SPGI opened at $321.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.