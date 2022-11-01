Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Matador Resources’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $10.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.56. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.79 per share.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $66.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.