FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MTU Aero Engines in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for MTU Aero Engines’ current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MTU Aero Engines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($244.90) to €275.00 ($280.61) in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 2.6 %

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45.

(Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.