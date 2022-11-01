FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Raised by Analyst

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $8.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.56. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $225.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

