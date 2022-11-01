Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Progressive Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR stock opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.83. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.