FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Rentokil Initial plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rentokil Initial in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Rentokil Initial’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.5 %
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
