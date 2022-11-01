FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Rentokil Initial plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rentokil Initial in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Rentokil Initial’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.5 %

About Rentokil Initial

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $30.94 on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.