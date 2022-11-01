FY2022 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Increased by KeyCorp

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.22.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $110.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

