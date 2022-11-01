Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.20 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $10.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.45. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

NFLX stock opened at $291.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.25 and its 200 day moving average is $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

