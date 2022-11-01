Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ondas Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ondas in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ondas’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $170.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.03. Ondas has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,630.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

