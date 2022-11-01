MYR Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for MYR Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MYR Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

MYRG stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $219,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $376,146.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,785.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $376,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,785.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,025 shares of company stock worth $1,567,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

