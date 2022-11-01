Onto Innovation Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a report issued on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.26. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.