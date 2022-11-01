FY2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $9.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.86. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

MCD stock opened at $272.66 on Monday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 20,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

