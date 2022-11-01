Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on S&P Global Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $11.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2023 earnings at $13.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.7 %

SPGI stock opened at $321.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.90. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.