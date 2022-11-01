Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of MMSI opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,742. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

