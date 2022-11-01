Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Overstock.com in a report issued on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Overstock.com Trading Down 7.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overstock.com stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Overstock.com has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,948,000 after buying an additional 71,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 286,609 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Overstock.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 89,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

