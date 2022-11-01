Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.20. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $12.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

OC stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after buying an additional 403,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,828,000 after buying an additional 72,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

