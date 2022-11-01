KeyCorp Weighs in on Sleep Number Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 431,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

