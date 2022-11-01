FY2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $9.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $154.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.43.

META stock opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $250.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.73. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,222 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

