Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $9.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 6.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

META opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.73. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $92.60 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.