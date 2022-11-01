Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $4.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MMP. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.