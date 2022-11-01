Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.51 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $10.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.44. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.59 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.62.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of MA opened at $328.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.12. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

