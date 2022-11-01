FY2022 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.62. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.08 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $255.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $261.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.56 and its 200 day moving average is $208.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 59.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,494. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

