Nordson Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $225.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Nordson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

