AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $3.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.34.

A number of research firms have commented on AIBRF. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AIB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.40 ($3.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

AIBRF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. AIB Group has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

