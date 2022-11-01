Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

FOLD stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,089,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,752 shares of company stock worth $405,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,185,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 660,985 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,117,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 642,400 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

