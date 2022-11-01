Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives GBX 321 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 321 ($3.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 368 ($4.45) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

LON HLN opened at GBX 268 ($3.24) on Friday. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.13. The company has a market cap of £24.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,786.67.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

