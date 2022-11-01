Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $31.17

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,240,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after buying an additional 215,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 158,253 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

