Brokerages Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT at $105.00

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.