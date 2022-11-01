Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,035 ($12.51) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.00) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 973 ($11.76).

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Price Performance

LON INCH opened at GBX 744 ($8.99) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 731.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 732.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 6.66 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 934.50 ($11.29).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.