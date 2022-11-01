Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €35.91 ($36.64) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.74. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

