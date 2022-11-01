Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €140.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €117.90 ($120.31) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($190.92).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

