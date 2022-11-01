Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Industrials REIT (LON:MLI)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on the stock.

Industrials REIT Stock Down 2.3 %

MLI stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.70 million and a P/E ratio of 341.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. Industrials REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 119.75 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 204 ($2.46).

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Industrials REIT

In related news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

About Industrials REIT

Industrials REIT Limited is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT Limited investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.