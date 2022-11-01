Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Trading Down 2.0 %

ETR NEM opened at €48.36 ($49.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.24. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($118.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.