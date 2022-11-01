ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €8.65 ($8.83) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of PSM opened at €6.88 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a one year high of €15.55 ($15.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.30 and a 200 day moving average of €8.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

