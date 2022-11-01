Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €60.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Performance

ETR:PUM opened at €44.81 ($45.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.52. Puma has a twelve month low of €42.97 ($43.85) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.