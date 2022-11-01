Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €25.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at €19.16 ($19.56) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.45 and its 200 day moving average is €18.43. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

