The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €6.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($7.04) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €6.88 ($7.02) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a 52-week high of €15.55 ($15.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.30 and a 200-day moving average of €8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

