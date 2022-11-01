Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €281.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($286.73) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at €129.34 ($131.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €137.40 and its 200 day moving average is €141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a one year high of €196.02 ($200.02).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.