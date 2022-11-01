Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,650 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,939.60 ($35.52).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,404 ($29.05) on Friday. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,534.20 ($18.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a market capitalization of £171.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,303.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,233.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,768.29%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

