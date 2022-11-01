Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Kion Group Stock Up 0.8 %

FRA:KGX opened at €22.47 ($22.93) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.83. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

