Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 1,150” Price Target for National Grid (LON:NG.L)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,150 ($13.90) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NG.L has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,020 ($12.32) target price on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price target on National Grid in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 880.60 ($10.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,235.49 ($14.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,173.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.