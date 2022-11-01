Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €45.00 by DZ Bank

DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

ETR NEM opened at €48.36 ($49.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.31. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($118.52).

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

