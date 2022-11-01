UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €28.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €24.40 ($24.90) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($45.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.79.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.