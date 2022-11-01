Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,761 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on Shell in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,939.60 ($35.52).

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,404 ($29.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.62. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,534.20 ($18.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,303.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,233.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,768.29%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

